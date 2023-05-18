HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On May 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Community Corrections Conference Room located at 112 E. Emerson, in Princeton.

Sheriff Bruce Vanoven encourages all citizens to “respond to the call, and give blood.” GCSO says this blood drive is being held during National Police Week to honor those who died while serving and protecting Gibson County, and in honor of those who continue to serve.

Deputies say to schedule an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: GibsonCountySheriff or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Officials say donors are also welcome to stop in and give at their convenience.