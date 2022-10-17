PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Bokeh Big Band is bringing their 17-piece group to Princeton to perform standards and other jazz pieces one night only.

The band will take on a range of notable jazz artists, going as far back to the early 1960’s with Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock, and more recent with modern acts such as Michael Bublé. The group will even perform some crooner classics, covering Frank Sinatra and Bobby Darin.

Organizers say these are just a few of the favorites you’ll hear Saturday night at the Princeton Theatre. Tickets are on sale for $15. The performance starts at 7 p.m. on October 22, with doors opening at 6:30. For more info, click here.