HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Board of Commissioners has approved a county-wide burn ban.

The Board’s executive order cites prolonged drought conditions as the reason for the ban. The ban affects the following activities:

Open burning of any kind using conventional fuel such as wood, charcoal briquettes or propane

The burning of debris, including vegetation, timber and construction materials

Campfires and other recreational fires

The burn ban goes into effect on Wednesday, November 13 and will remain in effect until further notice.

Here is the current conditions map for Indiana (red indicates burn bans are in effect, green indicates bans have been lifted recently):

Image courtesy: Indiana Department of Homeland Security