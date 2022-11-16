PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — A day after a home explosion rocked a Princeton neighborhood, we now have a better understanding of what might have happened.

Despite CenterPoint Energy saying there were no natural gas leaks detected, the Princeton Fire Department tells us this explosion is natural gas related. CenterPoint also mentions that all the pressure readings on their natural gas main lines were normal.

Sources say four people were inside the home during the explosion, with two hospitalized for their injuries.

One resident of the home, which is split into multiple apartments, tells us he woke up to the scent of gas on Tuesday morning. The resident left the home after telling maintenance about the smell.

CenterPoint says they are working closely with Princeton Fire Territory, the electric utility Duke Energy, State Fire Marshal and other agencies as the investigation still continues.

