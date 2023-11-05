GIBSON COUNTY, In (WEHT) – Emergency crews were at the scene of a morning house fire in the 590 block of S SR 57 in Gibson County Sunday morning.

Dispatch states two people, one believed to be a child, were flown from the scene. One was flown to Vanderbilt and the other to Evansville, according to East Gibson Fire Chief Chris Duncan.

The fire was called in at around 4:30 a.m. and is out at this time. Dispatch also states East Gibson Fire officials, Barton fire officials, three ambulances, two helicopters and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.