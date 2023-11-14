HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Princeton says while crews were able to repair the water main break, there is still a precautionary boil advisory in place. Officials also offer some tips about the situation.

According to the city, the precautionary boil advisory is still in affect as of 9:11 a.m. on November 14. The advisory is for all Princeton water customers, and it is advised to boil cooking and drinking water. However, water for other uses does not need to be boiled.

Officials note there could be air in the waterlines, so people are asked to open a faucet or outside spigot until the air is out of the waterlines. There could be sediment in the waterlines, and people are asked to let the water flow until it runs clean. People might have to clean out any aerators/screens on their fixtures.

The city says the advisory will be lifted as soon as officials receive water sample results which should be by the end of the week.