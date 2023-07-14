PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — The organization known as “Cops Cycling for Survivors” which honors officers who both have died in the line of duty and have survived by riding bicycles across Indiana visited Jasper and Princeton Friday.

While once beginning of a biking route from Indianapolis to Washington, D.C., the tour takes two weeks that covers more than 1,000 miles of biking throughout the perimeter of Indiana.

“The survivors — they walk every day with the tragedy, just the broken heart of their officer,” said Detective Justin Reeder, who serves the Porter County Sheriff’s Office. “And, you know, the funerals, they have the support up until the funeral and day by day, people move on, but they live every day with that hole in their heart.”

While riding from Jasper to Princeton, stops were made in Oakland City and to the Fairview Cemetery near Francisco where fallen officers are buried.

“I have been at funerals of personal friends of mine that were killed in the line of duty, and that really rings home,” said Detective Jack Spencer, who serves the Evansville Police Department. “I’ve known some of these other officers who I’ve met along the way that we visit their gravesites. I knew them at the academy or knew them through various connections in law enforcement.

“So, it’s very personal to me that I know many of these individuals have fallen.”

Ultimately, members say they want the families of victims to know their fallen heroes are not forgotten.

“Many already know being in law enforcement is hard and it’s gotten harder over the last few years, but you still have many who step up and do this job, regardless of the difficulties, and they’re out there serving their communities regardless,” Spencer said.

Learn more about the organization by visiting its website: copscycling4survivors.org.