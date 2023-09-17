HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A crash in Gibson County Saturday morning sends multiple people to the hospital.

According to the Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634, officials were dispatched to the 2300 block of 400 South.

Arriving crews advised heavy driver’s side damage with entrapment.

Officials state all occupants had to exit through the passenger side once crews removed both doors due to the resting position of the vehicle, part of the roof had to be cut, and patients were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Officials say the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Owensville Montgomery Township Fire Protection District, Gibson County EMS, Gibson County Central Dispatch and Sully’s Towing all assisted.