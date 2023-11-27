HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews are on scene of a two-vehicle crash in Gibson County.

Gibson County Dispatch states US 41 near Tri-State Speedway will be closed for approximately one hour. Dispatch says there were injuries but do not believe to be life-threatening.

Dispatch also states two county units, a state police unit, units from Fort Branch and Haubstadt with Princeton Fire and multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

Eyewitness News has a crew enroute and will provide more information as it becomes available.