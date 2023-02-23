GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to give them space as they work an “active criminal investigation”.

Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says an investigation is ongoing on County Road 250 South near Francisco. We’re told a heavy law enforcement presence has been spotted in the area.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release more details once the investigation is complete. An Indiana State Police trooper tells us they believe only one suspect is involved and a SWAT team has used flashbangs.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.