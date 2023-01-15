GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana Supreme Court has taken action against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Meade for alleged judicial misconduct.

Judge Meade is accused of making intemperate comments from the bench and holding an off-the-record, unrecorded child-in-need-of-services (CHINS) hearing in which he ruled on various substantive motions.

Court documents say Judge Meade failed to provide all parties to those CHINS proceedings with sufficient notice, an opportunity to be heard and and an opportunity to fairly participate in the hearing.

The court ordered him to be suspended without pay for 7 days starting January 30, 2023. The full court record featuring several of the comments Meade allegedly made can be read here.