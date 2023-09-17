HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Patoka man is in custody after an investigation for drug activity in Gibson County.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office states on Friday, September 15, at 12:46 p.m., Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of drug activity in the 3600 block of North 100 East.

Officials state law enforcement were dispatched to the scene and began an investigation of speaking to all parties involved and applying for a search warrant. Once the warrant was secured, officers found 14.4 grams of methamphetamine on the property. Items that indicated dealing of drugs were also secured.

Todd Boyle, 51, was placed into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail where he is charged with the following:

Dealing of Methamphetamines at Least 10 grams

Possession of Methamphetamines at Least 10 grams

Possession of Paraphernalia with a Prior Conviction

Possession of Marijuana with a Prior Conviction

Boyle remains in custody without bond.