HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Duke Energy employees removed some siding that concealed some relics from the past.

A news release says Duke Energy employees from the Gibson Generating Station volunteered time for the North Gibson School Corporation to remove old tin siding and install new siding at the football field concession stand.

Officials say while uncovering the old siding, volunteers uncovered a Princeton Tigers art work as well as the old ticket booth.