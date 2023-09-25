HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is in custody after Indiana State Police say he got into a physical altercation with a trooper during a traffic stop.

ISP states it happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. Sunday night when Trooper Hurley pulled over a 1995 Buick near CR 350 North for an alleged defective taillight and expired registration.

The driver was identified as Austin Ricks, 25, of Evansville.

ISP says Hurley detected signs of impairment and an odor of cannabis inside the vehicle. During field sobriety tests, authorities say Ricks started resisting and a physical confrontation ensued.

While details were not disclosed, it was stated Ricks had to be tased to get him under control. Ricks was transported to Gibson General Hospital in Princeton after being treated on scene and transported to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond for Battery on a Police Officer, Resisting Law Enforcement and Driving While Intoxicated.

ISP says Hurley received minor injuries during the confrontation but did not require medical treatment.