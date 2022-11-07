GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed at least one life over the weekend in Gibson County.

Shortly after 9 o’clock Sunday morning, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office pushed out an alert that both lanes of State Road 68 just west of I-69 were closed for an accident.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle confirmed with Eyewitness News the next morning that the crash was fatal. We were told to get more information from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

Several attempts to reach the sheriff’s office and coroner have been made, but no one has returned our calls. Sgt. Ringle says crews are busy reconstructing the crash.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

