HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters from the Princeton area fought a fire eventually contained to a furnace on Top Hat Road.

On November 1 around 10:55 p.m., fire officials say PFT Red Shift was dispatched for a possible furnace on fire in the 2400 block of Top Hat Road. Officials say Engine 1 arrived and advised of smoke showing with no visible fire.

(Courtesy: Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)

(Courtesy: Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)

(Courtesy: Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)

(Courtesy: Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)

(Courtesy: Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)

(Courtesy: Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)

(Courtesy: Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)

(Courtesy: Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)

(Courtesy: Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)

Firefighters say crews went to work, making a quick entry and isolated the fire to just the furnace. Engine 2 crew arrived and assisted in checking for extension and ventilation.

Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 says once ventilation was complete and a safe CO reading was recorded, the house was turned over to the owners.