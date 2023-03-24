OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — As the threat of severe storms approaches, many around the Tri-State are starting to prepare.

In the event of severe weather Friday night, the East Gibson Fire Territory says they will open as a shelter at 314 N Main Street in Oakland City.

“Please allow time for someone to respond to the station to open the building if severe weather is heading our direction,” the fire department says on social media.

Officials say to park on Harrison Street or Main Street only, and do not park in the side parking lot or block the large bay doors to allow for firefighter response in the event of an emergency.

If severe storms roll through, contact the group on Facebook messenger or call the station directly at 812-749-4037.