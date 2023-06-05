HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officers received a bit more fight than they expected when they arrested a Fort Branch man Friday afternoon.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a report of a male stumbling around the 200 block of South McCreary Street. Officers located Barry Flener, 50, in an intoxicated state.

Officials say while attempting to arrange for a family member to take Flener home, he became belligerent and attempted to evade officers. A scuffle ensued, but Flener was able to be placed into custody.

Flener was transported to the Gibson County Jail and was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement and Public Intoxication. He has since posted a $650 bond.