HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The town of Francisco, Indiana has appointed Eric Powell as Town Marshal.
Officials say Powell began employment on November 17.
You can view part of the meeting in the player above.
The whole meeting can be found here.
by: Jana Garrett
Posted:
Updated:
