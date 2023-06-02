HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) reports there have been many 911 hangups over the past month, and suspects it is due to emergency features on some phones.

GCSO says last month, Gibson County 911 dispatchers logged over 600 total 911 hangup calls. Officials note when Dispatch receives a 911 hangup call, dispatchers will try to call back the number and confirm that there is no emergency requiring assistance. Authorities say often dispatchers are told “I didn’t call 911” by the caller. GCSO says while they may not have intentionally called 911, their phone may have done it for them due to phone settings.

GCSO offers the following advice:

iPhone users can open their settings, scroll down to Emergency SOS, then turn off “Call with Hold and Release” and “Call with 5 Button Presses”.

Android users should go to their settings page, select Safety & Emergency, then Emergency SOS, then turn off “Use Emergency SOS”. This feature might be under Advanced Settings on older devices.

Deputies say for further details or instructions for people’s devices, people should consult their phone documentation or contact their phone manufacturer.

Officials say what people should do if they realize they accidentally dialed 911 is to stay on the line and inform the dispatcher it was an accidental dial and that no assistance is needed.