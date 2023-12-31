HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Oakland City man is behind bars as he allegedly fought deputies while being arrested.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office states early Sunday morning, Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a disturbance in the 400 block of South Jackson Street.

After an investigation, deputies attempted to detain William Mauer, 36, but that’s when he allegedly fought the deputies. He was able to be detained and transported to the Gibson County Jail and is facing Battery, Battery on an Officer, Resisting Law Enforcement and Disorderly Conduct charges.