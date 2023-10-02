HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – For cancer awareness month, this year Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO)’s Sheriff Bruce Vanoven is a “Real Men Wear Pink” Ambassador for the American Cancer

Society.

Deputies say Sheriff Vanoven will be partnering with another ambassador Tom Shearer, who is the owner of the Palace Café at 124 West State Street in Princeton, to present a Spaghetti Dinner to benefit the American Cancer Society.

(Courtesy: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office)

GCSO says this event will happen on October 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palace. Deputies say donations will be accepted that night via cash or card and will go straight to the American Cancer Society.