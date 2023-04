HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has announced a portion of Highway 41 is closed.

GCSO says Southbound US Highway 41 lanes are closed at this time near the intersetion of 41 and 100 West near the Orion building due to an accident.

Deputies say emergency crews are on scene, and officials have no idea when the road will reopen at this time.