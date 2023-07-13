HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says there was a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on State Road 65 near County Road 400 North.

GCSO says on July 12, at 9:56 p.m., Gibson County Central Dispatch recieved a report of an accident with injuries on State Road 65 near County Road 400 North, north of Princeton. GCSO says upon arriving, a deputy conducted an investigation into the accident obtaining vehicle information, driver’s information and the identity of the pedestrian who was walking.

Law enforcement officials say firemen from the Hazleton White River and Patoka White River worked together to assist the Gibson County Ambulance Service in treating the injured on scene. Officials say in treating and assessing the patient a medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but ultimately the patient was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

GCSO notes this is an open investigation at this time, and a complete report will be available once a supervisor audits the accident report.