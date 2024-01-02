HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In Gibson County, authorities say a medical emergency involving an inmate happened in front of Corrections Officers.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), on January 2, 2024, around 7 a.m., Gibson County Central Dispatch was alerted to a sudden medical emergency that occurred in front of Corrections Officers.

GCSO says upon witnessing the medical emergency, Corrections Officers immediately began CPR, and continued until the Princeton Fire Department and Gibson County Ambulance service arrived and took over medical treatment. The inmate was transported to the Deaconess Gibson Emergency Room where he was ultimately declared deceased. At that point the Gibson County Coroner and the Indiana State Police were called to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation and the deceased individual will not be identified until the family is notified. The coroner will be scheduling an autopsy to determine the cause of death.