HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Gibson County Animal Services is throwing a Friday night “Pawjama Party.”

On September 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. people are invited to come to 3840 County Road 175 in Princeton to look for a new furry friend. Event organizers invite people to spend the evening in their pajamas with adoptable animals to find their new “fur-ever friend” at “potentially no cost.”

Gibson County Animal Services says every party visitor will be entered in for a free gift basket raffle.