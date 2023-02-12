GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man riding a bike near Princeton was hit by a truck Saturday afternoon, officials say.

Shortly after noon, deputies responded to what was initially thought to be a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, but they soon realized this wasn’t the case.

Law enforcement officers on scene reported that it wasn’t a pedestrian that was struck, but rather a man riding a bike along Carithers Road.

Although authorities were unsure who the man was at first, officials say they have now identified him and notified the family. Authorities did not release a name to the public.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital for multiple bone fractures, according to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Vanoven says the accident was not a hit-and-run. We’re told the investigation is ongoing.