Julian Hyneman (left) and James Griswold (right). Courtesy of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two Gibson County communications officers received praise for their professional and quick actions in a highly emotional and evolving situation.

According to a press release, on May 10 at 6:04 p.m., Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 call requesting an ambulance for the 600 block of South Seminary Street in Princeton.

Taking the initial call was Communications Officer Julian Hyneman. The report states the caller injured themselves while working in the yard with a garden tiller.

Within seconds, Gibson County Medic 5 were paged and dispatched. With assisting help from James Griswold, they were able to relay communications between Princeton Police, Princeton Fire and Medic 5.

The first officer on the scene was Princeton Officer Bryce Jutzi. Jutzi applied a tourniquet and relayed pertinent information back to Hyneman and Griswold. The caller was transported to an area hospital for medical assistance and is resting at home with family.

“I am so very proud of Julian and Griz for their extreme professionalism,” Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said in a statement. “I am truly in awe of the calm they had during this extremely emotional event.”