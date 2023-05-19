HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Gibson County Health Department (GCHD) wants people to be prepared in case of an overdose, and they stopped by the Oakland City Columbia Township Public Library on May 18 for a seminar.

Library Director Julie Elmore said some topics that were discussed include what increases a risk of an overdose, distinguishing the difference between an overdose and someone who is high and various signs of an overdose. The safety of naloxone (Narcan) was also discussed.

The first 20 attendees received a free Narcan kit.

Elmore commented while the library is always open to partnering with government organizations, there isn’t anything planned in the near future for another event with the GCHD.