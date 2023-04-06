HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The countdown begins as Gibson County prepares for the upcoming April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse.

The last time a total solar eclipse occurred across the entire United States was in 2017, and before that was in 1918, and the next time a total eclipse will be visible from a large part of the USA is in 2045. Gibson County officials say the county will experience 3 minutes and 55 seconds of totality during the 2024 eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 12:46 p.m. with totality beginning at 2:04 p.m. and the entire event ending at 3:20 p.m.

Officials say the Gibson County Eclipse task force has been meeting over the last several months to make sure this is a special and safe experience for residents and visitors alike. Gibson County officials say an eclipse logo for the county has been created and eclipse glasses and merchandise will be available. Officials say there are a number of community events being planned in celebration of the eclipse with further details to be announced in the coming months.

Additional information on eclipse activities can be found on Gibson County’s website. A link to that website can be found here.