HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic light blitz Friday afternoon and results are back.

Officials state from 3 to 7 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office conducted the blitz from U.S. 41 from County Road 100 North to County Road 350 South. During this time on the four-mile stretch of road, deputies conducted 22 traffic stops.

These stops resulted in 13 citations for disregarding a lighted traffic signal, one for disregarding a stop sign and one for speeding. Multiple warnings were also issued.