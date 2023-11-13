HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office states Captain Deborah Borchelt will be retiring from the Sheriff’s Office on November 20 after over 27 years of service to the county.

The Sheriff’s Office states Borchelt started her career in public service with Gibson County in 1996 when she spent four years working for the Gibson County Ambulance Service as an Advanced EMT. During that time, Borchelt came to the Sheriff’s Office in 1997 as a Communications Officer for two years before becoming a Merit Deputy.

Officials state Borchelt quickly advanced through the ranks when she was promoted to Detective Sargeant in 2008 and Captain in 2012.

Officials also state Borchelt served as Chief Deputy Coroner from 2017-2018.

Officials say Borchelt also served on several professional and community boards including, but not limited to:

The Indiana Sheriff’s Association – Executive Board of Directors, Legislative Committee and Youth Leadership Camp Committee.

FBI National Academy Indiana Chapter – Youth Leadership Program Selection Committee

Gibson County Sheriff’s Office Pension Board

National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives

National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Exectives

Gibson County Child Fatality Review Team

Gibson County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 114 – Past President, Past Secretary/Treasurer

National Sheriff’s Association

Gibson County Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force

Gibson County Client Consulation Board

Caring Communities of Gibson County

Gibson County Courthouse Security Planning Team

The Sheriff’s Office also says Borchelt has been honored and recognized by the following clubs and organizations:

Indiana University Police Academy Women in Law Enforcement Speaker – 2020, 2021, 2022

Gibson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year – 2001, 2020

Daughters of the American Revolution Distingushed Citizen Medal Recipient – 2016

Gibson County Kiwanis Club Outstanding Service Award – 2013

Gibson County Kiwanis Club Distinguished Service Award – 2008

Indiana Torchbearer Award Finalist – 2008, 2009

Gibson County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigator of the Year – 2006

Officials also state employees of the Sheriff’s Office will host an Open House in Borchelt’s honor at the Gibson County Community Correction Conference Room at 112 E. Emerson Street, Princeton, Indiana on November 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the public is encouraged and invited to attend.