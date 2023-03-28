HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) employees saved a suicidal subject on Sunday.

GCSO says on March 26, around 4:30 p.m., Corrections Officer Wyatt Lashbrook was working in the Gibson County Central Dispatch Center observing cameras that monitored the actions of the inmates. GCSO says while watching the cameras Officer Lashbrook saw an inmate attempt to commit suicide.

Law enforcement officials say at that point Corrections Officer Wyatt Lashbrook alerted Communications Officers and immediately went to rescue the inmate. GCSO says Communications Officer James Griswold and Community Corrections Officer Lucas Odom arrived and was able to detain the inmate and check his physical condition. Deputies say the inmate was placed on a protective watch and the medical staff were notified of the incident.

GCSO says Corrections Officer Cody Lashbrook assisted.