HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has set up a live feed camera that overlooks the future jail’s construction site.

GCSO says people can view time-lapse clips of the past several days. The live construction feed shows the new Gibson County Jail being constructed in Princeton.

Officials say this new building will include the County Jail, Sheriff’s Office, and 911 Dispatch Center. GCSO says the construction site is located directly behind the existing jail.

A link to the live feed can be found on this page.