HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office with the American Red Cross put on a blood drive May 19 at the Community Corrections Conference Room in Princeton, and the numbers are in.

The event ran from 1 to 6 p.m., and according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, the total number of products was 23. The goal for the event was 17. The post also said the event had two first time donors.

The Sheriff’s Office gives their thanks to the Red Cross for the event.