GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three employees were recently honored for their work at the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Vanoven presented the employees with service awards, and later shared photos of the workers on social media so they could be recognized publicly.

Deputy Jennifer Robb (Courtesy: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Jennifer Robb was awarded for her ten years of service. Deputies say she joined as a reserve, and quickly became a corrections officer and later a Merit Deputy.

Chris Ziebell (Courtesy: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office)

For his fifteen years at the department, Chris Ziebell was also awarded. The sheriff’s office says he is their tech guru.

Diana Wilkerson (Courtesy: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office)

Last but not least, deputies honored Diana Wilkerson for her 35 years of service.

“Truly Diana is the unsung hero of this department,” the sheriff’s office said on social media. “Her deep willingness to serve our department has made Gibson County a better place to live and work in!”

