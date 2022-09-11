PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Girls of all ages hit the outdoors Saturday afternoon as they joined together for activities at Camp Carson in Gibson County.

The event was organized by the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana and featured a variety of events such as archery, canoeing and a fifty-foot alpine climbing tower. Group CEO Aimee Stachura says the event is a good way to showcase what the Girl Scouts can do and hopefully get girls interested in the program.

“What it really does is get girls back into Girl Scouts at the start of the year, if anybody is interested in learning more about what we do, it allows girls to unleash their inner strength and find out what they really love to do and it allows them to meet their potential out here in the outdoors,” Aimee tells us.

Girls also got the chance to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math — as well as entrepreneurship and valuable life skills.