OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Students at Oakland City University will soon have a new place to play tennis.

Construction of the ‘Drs. Don and Mary Ann Wilder Tennis Center’ has been made possible through contributions from many donors, which we’re told totaled $750,000. Officials broke ground for the tennis building on Monday.

University President Ron Dempsey says expansions to the campus’ facilities like this one will help broaden the university’s presence in college athletics.

“We have a great number of student athletes on campus and because of those student athletes and being in the river states conference, we just felt like needing to enhance the facilities we have,” says President Dempsey. “So this is one of the first that we will have, it’ll be available to us next May.”

Dempsey says the university also plans to build a new baseball stadium and relocate its softball field on campus.