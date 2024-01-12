HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An overnight chase ended when Indiana State Police say an Owensville man crashed into a ditch.

ISP states troopers stopped a driver on US 41 near CR 350 East for going 75 MPH in a 60 MPH zone when the driver fled northbound on US 41 then east onto CR 350 East.

Troopers state the driver, later identified as Fernando Ramirez, 19, lost control and crashed into the ditch at the intersection of CR 350 East and CR 350 South.

ISP says Ramirez fled on foot but was found a short distance from the crash and was arrested without further incident.

Ramirez is being held on bond at the Gibson County Jail on Resisting Law Enforcement, Driving While Intoxicated and possession charges.