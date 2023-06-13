HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions for I-69 in Gibson County.

Officials say beginning on or around Monday, June 19, crews will begin restricting driving lanes of I-69 north and southbound in Gibson County. These restrictions will occur between State Road 168 and State Road 57.

Officials state restrictions to I-69 will allow crews to perform bridge deck overlay operations to six different bridges. Driving lanes will be closed first on both north and southbound lanes of traffic at each location. Once work completes in the driving lanes, officials state crews will switch sides and passing lanes will close in both directions.

Officials say each bridge project is expected to take two weeks to complete, and all six projects are expected to be completed by mid-July, depending on weather.