HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Emergency personnel were dispatched to a structure fire in Gibson County.

Gibson County Central Dispatch states the location is Princeton Lawn and Power Center on 715 East Broadway Street.

Dispatch states the first call came in at 8:05 a.m. with Gibson County fire, police and EMS crews responding. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office states East Broadway has been closed for at least the next couple of hours.

