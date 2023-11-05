HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man was arrested on a felony warrant but not before allegedly fighting arresting officers.

Officials state on November 2, at 9:37 a.m. deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Oakland City Police Department went to the 4800 block of South 1100 East near Oakland City to serve a Felony Probation Warrant on Jeremy Norrington, 37.

Officials say officers entered and attempted to get Norrington to comply, which he allegedly did not. After several attempts, an alleged physical altercation ensued, and a Taser device had to allegedly be used to take Norrington into custody.

Norrington remains in custody at the Gibson County Jail and charged with the outstanding Probation Warrant and Resisting Law Enforcement.