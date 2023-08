HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Gibson County Coroner Barret Doyle confirmed the victim in Wednesday’s accident involving a train is Frank J. Alvord, 27.

Officials say the last known address for Alvord was in Princeton, but Doyle says Alvord was not originally from Princeton.

The coroner says the autopsy is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, and says officials will know more Friday.