HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — No arrests were made after a person was shot Saturday night in Gibson County, according to police.

The Princeton Police Chief tells us it happened on the south end of town. Law enforcement officials say the victim was taken to the hospital; however, the extent of the victim’s injuries would be commented on by the police chief.

According to police, everyone involved in the shooting has been identified. The Gibson County Coroner says she is not investigating any such incident.

We’re told more information is expected to be released Monday morning.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.