HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – No injuries were reported in a Gibson County crash involving two semis.

According to the Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634, fire officials were dispatched at 2:16 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Arriving crews stated two semis collided with both suffering heavy damage.

Officials say both drivers were able to exit the damaged semis under their own power, checked by Fire and EMS and released with no injuries.