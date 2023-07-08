HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The North Gibson School Corporation has announced when it plans to open the two time capsules they found in an old school.

The ceremony will be on August 20 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1101 North Main Street in Princeton.

The schedule is:

2 to 3 p.m. – Time Capsule Opening and Auction of the old Princeton High School/Middle School building items at Tiger Arena.

3 to 4:30 p.m. – Community Celebration outside of Princeton Community High School, where there will be games, food, activities, and NGEF sale of gym floor pieces from the old Princeton High School/Middle School.

Officials tell us the old school is being torn down because it is not structurally sound and so cannot be used. Officials say after the old school gets torn down, there will be townhouses taking its place.