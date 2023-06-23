HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The North Gibson School Corporation pulled out the second time capsule from the old Princeton High School/Middle School.

The school corporation says it received information based on another article in a local newspaper from 1912 that there were actually two time capsules placed in the cornerstone. Officials say there was one in top and one on bottom.

(Courtesy: North Gibson School Corporation)

(Courtesy: North Gibson School Corporation)

(Courtesy: North Gibson School Corporation)

Currently, the school district says it is looking to connect and hopefully include family members of the school trustees who were instrumental in making sure the history of the time period was captured. Officials say if anyone knows any descendents of the school trustees of 1912, please help the school corporation connect with them. Officials say they were:

Earnest E. Noble

Harry G. May

Stuart T. Fisher

The North Gibson School Corporation says also from newspaper reporting of the event, a man by the name of James W. Davis was the stone mason who created the cornerstone and played a large role in the placement of the time capsule.

Officials previously found the first time capsule on Wednesday.