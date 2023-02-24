OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) says officers made an arrest after a man with outstanding warrants fled on foot.

ISP says on February 24, around 9:46 a.m., an ISP trooper was getting gas at a gas station on Morton Street in Oakland City when he spotted Homer Dersch, 50, of Oakland City, sitting in another vehicle on the lot.

Police say Dersch was wanted out of Gibson County on two outstanding felony warrants for failure to appear. Officers say Dersch exited the vehicle and fled on foot from the gas station, and he was ordered to stop, but he continued to flee. ISP says after a brief chase, Dersch was apprehended without further incident.

ISP says Dersch was charged with:

Resisting Law Enforcement

Warrant – Failure to Appear for Possession of Meth

Warrant – Failure to Appear for Unlawful Possession of a Syringe

He was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.