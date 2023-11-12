HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says an Oakland City man was arrested on battery charges.

The department states Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report at 7:24 p.m. Saturday evening of a battery in progress at Diplomat Motel.

Officials state through an investigation and speaking with all parties, Ja Won Newburn, 28, of Oakland City was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail. He remains in custody on a $750 bond.

Newburn is charged with Battery, Strangulation and Interfering with the Report of a Crime.