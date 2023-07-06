HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Welborn Baptist Foundation recently awarded Oakland City University (OCU) $50,000.

Officials say the Foundation awarded its Christ-Centered Living funds to 32 not-for-profit organizations totaling $2.96 million. Officials say OCU must match the Welborn monies in a two-for-one approach, meaning OCU will raise one dollar for every two dollars awarded by Welborn.

A news release says Oakland City University will use the funds to create Bible study-themed areas and other amenities in the new 150-bed residence hall currently under construction on the OCU campus. OCU says the residence hall will open in August for the 2023 Fall semester.

“The opportunity to build in Biblically based study areas meets our Christian foundation and philosophy that we help train our students in all aspects of their Christian faith, whether in a small group setting or our Seminary classrooms,” stated Oakland City University President Dr. Ron Dempsey. He added, “We are thankful to the Welborn Baptist Foundation for their continued support of Oakland City University and how they use the love of Christ love to help build stronger communities.”